(Waterloo) -- The Shenandoah boys bowling team finished the Class 1A 2020 State Bowling Tournament in fifth place at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
The Mustangs combined for a 2086 in the individual games and bowled a 963 in the baker series highlighted by a 226 game in the fourth baker.
Wyatt Aufdenburg finished 11th for the Mustangs with 436 total, Zayne Zwickel was 12th with a 432. Zander Steiner bowled a 411 series while Seth Hughes and Payton Stephens bowled 406 and 401 respectively.
Camanche won the team title, highlighted by Troy Edmunds' individual title with a score of 566. Red Oak's Caden Hall finished 10th with a 441.
Complete results from the 1A session can be viewed below.