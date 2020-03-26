(Shenandoah) -- With the future of the 2020 spring sports season still up in the air, the Shenandoah boys track team is hopeful a season will happen.
"We're as optimistic as anybody," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "We're excited to get back on the track. Everybody wants to have a spring season. We're trying to make the best of it. We've sent out some workouts online. Kids have access to those. It's just kind of weekly check-ins with your athletes and hoping they make good decisions."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association's four-week suspension of athletics coincided with Shenandoah's spring break and the heart of pre-season track practices.
"We had a pretty good base going into our spring last week," Ratliff said. "I'd hate to see the kids lose it all."
If action does immediately resume after the four-week suspension, the Mustangs could hold a meet on the first date for action to resume. They are set to host the Mustang Relays on April 13th. Hosting the meet would mean they would not have an opportunity to practice before a meet following the hiatus.
"It's very challenging," Ratliff said. "You have minimal control over the circumstances. Everybody's in the same boat, but you always wish you had control and could see the athletes' progress. If it does get to that, and we have to go right back into meets, so be it. I think our kids will be ready with the group we have this year."
The Mustangs return a strong core this season including their shuttle hurdle team of Riley Backus, Nick Hunter, Anthony Stogdill and Carter Backus.
Riley Backus had a strong season last year, claiming the Hawkeye Ten Conference title in the high jump and was a state qualifier.
"Riley was a phenomenal athlete last year in the high jump," Ratliff said. "He has high hopes for this year."
Senior Blake Swanson and sophomore Morgan Cotten also return to the Mustangs.
"There's a lot of pieces to the puzzle that we return," Ratliff said.
The lineup also features some newcomers, including Tyler Freed and Tyler Laughlin. The duo leaves Coach Ratliff optimistic for the future.
"(Freed) has a lot of potential in a lot of different events," Ratliff said. "He's a valuable piece to the team."
"Very talented," Ratliff said of Laughlin, "worked very hard in the offseason, he's got a bright future in front of him."
When the season does begin, Ratliff hopes his team can compete and continue to compete into May.
"Obviously, everybody wants to compete in May, that's our top goal," Ratliff said. "Overall, our biggest thing is we just want to compete. We want to compete in the Hawkeye Ten, have a good conference showing, and go into that district meet full speed ready to roll at the state event."
The complete interview with Coach Ratliff can be heard below.