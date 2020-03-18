(Shenandoah) -- While concerns over the COVID-19 virus have put the spring sports season in limbo, Shenandoah girls tennis coach Brian Daoust is urging his girls to stay in shape and be ready for when the season begins.
"Obviously, we're in an unprecedented thing," Daoust said of the current situation. "As the season goes and keeping girls prepared, my hands are tied. I would just tell those girls all isn't loss and they're going to play tennis again. I would definitely encourage them to keep working on their cardio. You can definitely practicing social distancing with a long run on the Wabash Trace."
Last year, the Fillies took home third as a team in Class 1A and return three of their six starters from that team including twin sisters Natalie and Nichole Gilbert, who finished third in Class 1A doubles last season.
"They've been record-setters for our team," Daoust said. "They've already broken several records and we're looking to blow those out of the water this year. They're right there at the top. There isn't anybody that they can't compete with at the state level."
Sophomore Le Yuan Sun is also returning from a stellar freshman campaign while Daoust also expects Ireland Palmer, Ava Wolf, Erin Baldwin and Mara Dinges to be fixtures in the lineup as well.
"I think we have a lot of contributors that can break through," Daoust said. "Just a lot of positives going on and we're looking forward to a great start to the year."
When it comes to goals, Daoust says his team's goals are not result-oriented.
"Our seniors set goals before Christmas break, not related to results," Daoust said. "Their goals are always geared towards getting better, finding ways to increase team unity and sportsmanship. I think we've kind of got to wait to see what the format is going to look like before we do line things up."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has suspended spring sports until at least April 13th. The Fillies' first meet after that deadline is slated to be April 14th against St. Albert. The complete interview with Coach Daoust can be heard below.