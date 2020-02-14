(Shenandoah) -- For the eighth straight year, Red Oak and Shenandoah will do battle in a win-or-go-home situation when they take to the court Saturday evening in a Class 3A Region 8 first-round contest.
The Fillies enter the contest 5-16, but are continuing to improve as they enter the postseason.
"I definitely think we've been playing better these last couple weeks," Coach John Weinrich told KMA Sports. "Unfortunately, we still haven't really put together a full game, where we're consistent. We've done a lot of good things, but unfortunately, we've had these stretches in big games that have unfortunately doomed us."
The Fillies entered the season with a relatively young lineup after graduating five of their top-six scorers, including the program's all-time leading scorer Logan Hughes. Roxy Denton, the Fillies' top-returning scorer from last season was forced to miss the beginning of the season with an injury.
"We knew there would be some bumps in the road, but at the same time, we do have high expectations. We weren't expecting to go 5-16, but that's what happened and now were 0-0," Weinrich said.
Denton recently returned from injury and has been averaging 9.9 points per game while shooting 32 percent from the field. She's also hauled in 42 rebounds and 16 steals.
"She's a really good basketball player and a really good athlete," Weinrich said. "We're hoping she can have a big game."
Sophomore Ava Wolf has led the Fillies in scoring this season with 10.5 points per game. Wolf has also corralled a team-high 133 rebounds. Sophomore Allie Eveland has also had a presence in the paint with team-best 11 blocks while sophomore Keelee Razee is third in rebounds with 83 rebounds.
"All four sophomore posts: Ava, Allie, Keelee and Sara (Morales) have done some nice things," Weinrich said. "We're really looking forward to their future."
Nichole Gilbert, Lydia Morales-Llan, Sidda Rodewald, Brenna Godfread and Emily McGargill have also been fixtures in Shenandoah's lineup this season.
The Fillies will open the postseason tomorrow night with their third meeting of the year against Red Oak. Saturday's contest will mark the eighth straight season Red Oak and Shen will compete in a postseason game. Red Oak won the season's two previous meetings by scores of 57-24 and 64-30. The Tigers enter the matchup 18-3 and ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.
"They've had a great season," Weinrich said. "They have a lot of kids who've played a long time. They're super physical, so we got to take care of the ball and can't turn it over. They want to play fast and we want to play slow, so we'll see who's style wins out."
Derek Martin will have the call from tomorrow evening on KMA 960 with coverage beginning shortly before 5 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Weinrich can be heard below.