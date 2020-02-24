(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Kyle Cerven will continue his football career at one of the NAIA's most dominant programs.
Cerven officially inked with Morningside College Monday morning in a ceremony held in the Shenandoah High School gymnasium.
"It's an honor really, to play for Morningside," Cerven said.
Cerven candidly admits he did not see himself playing football at the collegiate level until recently.
"I didn't have football in mind until last year," Cerven said. "Then I thought this is something I wanted to do."
Cerven says the opportunity at Morningside came rather late.
"They kinda started recruiting me late in the game," Cerven said. "I already a couple visits with other schools, but then the head coach contacted me and set up a visit. They made me feel like family."
The Mustangs have been an NAIA powerhouse over the last decade, having won the last two national championships. The Mustangs have also qualified for the national semifinals twice in the last six years.
"It's awesome," Cerven said. "I love it."
Cerven is hopeful that he'll fit into the lineup on the offensive side but his role is still yet to be determined. However, his goals at Morningside are simple.
"Help them win another title," Cerven said.
Cerven will be joined at Morningside next year by Tri-Center's Bryson Freeberg, who has also signed with Mustangs. Former KMAland athletes Isaac Bower (CAM), Colton Irlbeck (Kuemper), Aaron Allen (Exira-EHK), Hunter Behrens (IKM-Manning), Seth Maitlen (Creston), Noah Carter (Glenwood) and Drake Partridge (AHSTW) are currently on the roster in Morningside. The complete interview with Cerven can be viewed below.