(Shenandoah) --The Shenandoah High School gymnasium was a popular place for college signings Thursday afternoon with Roxy Denton signing to run track at UNO and Austin Herold inking with Southwest Tennessee to play baseball.
Denton, a multi-sport standout for the Fillies, had options and a decision to make and ultimately chose to pursue a collegiate track career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
"It's really exciting," Denton tells KMA Sports.
Denton says the opportunity came about following state track last season, where her seventh-place finish in the 2A 100-meter hurdles led her to a meeting with UNO Coach Chris Richardson and a visit to the UNO campus. It was after that visit, that Denton says things just felt right.
"In October, I had an official visit, I got to try on the uniform and meet the team and it really felt like a great atmosphere for me," Denton said.
Being a multi-sport standout, Denton had options and a decision to make between pursuing track or basketball at the collegiate level.
"This summer, I was really deciding between track and basketball. It was a head-on-head competition and I didn't know what I wanted to do," Denton said, "But once I met Coach Richardson and the team, I knew what I wanted to do."
Denton tells KMA Sports that she will be a multi-event athlete for UNO, participating in events such as the heptathlon and pentathlon. It will be a new challenge, but Denton is excited about it.
"It's exciting, there are new challenges and stuff I haven't done before," Denton said.
The complete video interview with Denton can be viewed below.
Denton's classmate: Austin Herold also signed to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level. The southpaw pitcher inked with Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis, Tennessee
"It's kind of been a dream of mine since I was a young kid," Herold said, "Finally making it come true is really fulfilling."
Herold's interactions with coaches led to this opportunity and a chance to visit the campus. Once he got there, Herold said it was the only place he wanted to be.
"It was my number one school and the only place I wanted to play college baseball," Herold tells KMA Sports, "Everything about it went well and worked its' way together. It just formed exactly the way I wanted it to be."
When he arrives in Memphis, Herold hopes to do what he's done throughout his entire career: improve.
"I just want to keep getting better and see how good I can actually become," Herold said.
Herold is also hopeful that his time at Southwest Tennessee can parlay into an opportunity of playing baseball elsewhere when his time in Memphis is done.
"My goal is to obviously play at the highest level baseball I can, but my goal right now is to get focused and ready for this summer and see where that takes me." Herold said.
The complete video interview with Herold can be heard below.