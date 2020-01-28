(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Nick Mather and Levi Detrick will continue their cross country careers at Southwestern Community College.
The duo made it official Tuesday by signing with the Spartans at a ceremony held in the Shenandoah High School gymnasium.
"It feels pretty good, getting compete against other college athletes makes me feel good," Mather said.
"Just doing something I've dreamed of doing my whole life and being able to go places like Arkansas and Texas will be amazing," Detrick added.
While the path to running in college had the same end result, Detrick and Mather's intentions towards the next level were initially different. Mather never thought about extending his career until recently while Detrick has long had his sights set on this opportunity.
"I've always tried to push myself to be able to run at the next level," Detrick said.
The opportunity for Mather and Detrick came about after a meeting with SWCC Assistant Coach Scott Vicker.
"We went there for a campus visit and I just loved it," Mather said.
"It was close, If I can come back anytime, I can. It looked like a nice place," Detrick said.
The complete interviews with Mather and Detrick can be viewed below.