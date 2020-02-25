(KMAland) -- The Iowa Bowling Coaches Association released their all-district and all-state teams Tuesday morning.
Shenandoah's Devin Morelock and Zayne Zwickel were first-team selections in the West District along with Red Oak's Caden Hall and Derek Baucom.
Red Oak's Noah Westerlund and Johnathan Piper, Clarinda's Preston Runyon and Shenandoah's Wyatt Aufdenberg were second-team selections. Red Oak's Mike Webb was tabbed Coach of the Year.
On the girls side, Harlan's trio of Ania Kaster, Jayden Gessert and Madison Horn along with Kaitlyn Dolecheck (Mount Ayr) and Carrington Meek (Red Oak) were selected to the first team of the West District.
Second-team selections included Aly Johnson (Clarinda), Abby Swank (Harlan), Alyssa Dukes (Shenandoah), Lilian Johnson (Red Oak), Chelsey Hoakison (Lenox) and Ireland Palmer (Shenandoah). Harlan's David Tyrel was named Coach of the Year.
In Class 2A, Denison-Schleswig's Trey Brotherton and Lewis Central's Zach McDaniel were named to the first team. TJ's Josh Chavarria was picked for the second team. Brotherton was also named to the Class 2A all-state team as a member of the second team.
TJ's Madison Baxter and Natalie Arnold were named girls' first-team choices. Teammate Emily Eikenberry, Lewis Central's Aleesha Oden (Lewis Central) and Denison-Schleswig's Cassidy Bradley were second-team selections.
Complete list of selections can be viewed below.