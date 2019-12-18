(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah wrestling will have their eyes on finishing the 2019 calendar year strong when they take to the mat for the Mustang Duals Saturday afternoon.
The first half of the season has flown by for Shenandoah, according to Coach Todd McGinnis.
"It's gone pretty quick, I can't believe it's already the last week before break is here," McGinnis said.
McGinnis' team has been busy with tournament appearances in Friend, Nebraska, and Oakland. Avery Martin has highlighted the Mustangs in both tournaments with a championship in Friend and a sixth-place finish at last week's Riverside Invitational. McGinnis has been pleased with what he's seen from his 182 pounder this season.
"He's pretty unorthodox sometimes, but he never quits," McGinnis said, "He goes six minutes and goes hard."
Shenandoah's early-season lineup has also consisted of Logan Mather, Landon Newquist, Michael Reed, and Logan Dickerson.
This week, the Mustangs will conclude the season's first half with the Mustang Duals, although the format is changed this season with each wrestler participating in a round-robin bracket rather than the traditional dual format.
"Trying to get a dual team was becoming really difficult and we weren't seeing as many matches as we wanted to, so we changed to a pool tournament," McGinnis said.
Participating teams Saturday include Atchison (KS), Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Maryville, Savannah (Mo), Skutt Catholic (NE) and St. Albert.
So what does Coach McGinnis want to see from his team in front of the home crowd Saturday?
"Just end on a positive, keep that work ethic up and go into the break and hopefully improve what we've already been improving on," McGinnis said.
The complete interview with Coach McGinnis can be heard below.