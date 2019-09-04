(KMAland) -- Former Shenandoah standout Kealey Anderson has been named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Anderson - a freshman at Iowa Central - had double digit kills in six of seven matches during the week, including a monster 20-kill effort against Metropolitan Community College to open her collegiate career.
She also had 18 kills each against Central Community College and Marshalltown Community College, 12 against Johnson County and BCU JV and 11 against College of Saint Mary JV.
Anderson is averaging a team-high 3.81 kills per set while hitting in .285 in 27 sets.