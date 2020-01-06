(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys bowling team set a host of records on their way to a win over Red Oak on Monday.
The Mustangs set new records for high total match score (3030), high Baker series (1072) and high Baker game (265). The total match score was previously set in their win over Clarinda on December 16th.
Zayne Zwickel had the high series with a 436 while Devin Morelock posted the high game of the day with a 255 on his way to a 424 series. Zander Steiner added a 388, Wyatt Aufdenberg posted a 358 and Payton Stephens had a 352.
Noah Westerlund led Red Oak with a 400 series, as the Tigers finished with a 2769 team score. Derek Baucom had a 393, Corbin Wolfe posted a 376 and Jon Piper had a 355 series.
The Red Oak girls edged Shenandoah to earn the split on the night. The Tigers had a 2199 team score to Shenandoah’s 2087.
Carrington Meek posted a 350 series to lead the Tigers while Lillian Johnson had a 303, Calista Anderson a 284 and Emily Berkey a 281.
For Shenandoah, Ireland Palmer posted a 168 and a 158 for a 326 series. Alyssa Dukes had a 289, Natalie Gilbert posted a 285 and Bailey Maher had a 283.
View the complete scorecard below.
Other results
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2758 Harlan 2732 Sioux City North 2315
GIRLS: Harlan 2340 Abraham Lincoln 2023 Sioux City North 1984
Eric McCoy led the Lynx with a 267 and 182 for a 449 series.