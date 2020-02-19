(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah head bowling coach Darin Pease has the Mustangs heading back to the state bowling tournament.
In his first season as coach, Pease will take his team to Waterloo next week after a district championship performance in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. It’s the program’s fourth trip to state in the past five years.
“Our boys did outstanding,” Coach Pease told KMA Sports. “They managed to shatter three school-records, and if there’s a time to do it, districts is definitely the place to do it.”
On Tuesday, nearly the entire Shenandoah lineup was on point. They placed five in the top eight at the 1A state qualifier in Council Bluffs at the Thunderbowl.
Devin Morelock posted a 456 series to finish second while Payton Stephens placed third with a 448, Zander Steiner was fifth with a 431, Wyatt Aufdenberg finished sixth with a 423 and Seth Hughes was eighth with a 414.
“Our most consistent bowler Zayne Zwickel had a good day,” Pease added, “but he had a little bad luck. But everybody else stepped up and helped the team.”
Shenandoah’s familiarity with the Thunderbowl over the last couple weeks was key in another record-setting performance, as the team finished with a 3148 pin total after a 976 Baker score. The Mustangs also broke the school record for high individual round (2178) and high individual game (1145).
“The schedule definitely fit us to our liking at the end of the year,” Pease said. “We had Lewis Central up there a couple weeks ago, and we followed it up with a practice on a Wednesday evening. We turned around Friday with the Hawkeye Ten and showed really well in getting second place.
“Then Tuesday we did what we did. The neat thing is we improved 150-200 pins each trip up, and that’s the big picture goal that we like to set.”
Shenandoah will bowl in their fourth Class 1A state tournament on Monday at Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC.
“I just want our guys to do what they do,” Pease said. “We know each other, and we’ve really gelled as a group. We are kind of in the middle of the pack as far as qualifying, but anything can happen on any given day. We’re one point behind (third place), but that doesn’t mean anything come Monday. I like our chances if we just be ourselves.”
Joining the Shenandoah boys in Waterloo on Monday is Red Oak’s Caden Hall, the Harlan and Red Oak girls teams, Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox and Mount Ayr’s Kaitlyn Dolecheck.
On Tuesday, Thomas Jefferson’s girls and Le Mars’ girls and boys teams will compete in the 2A tournament along with Denison-Schleswig’s Cassidy Bradley. Listen to the complete interview with Pease linked below.