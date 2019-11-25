(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys’ basketball season tips off one week from tonight, but the Mustangs are busy getting in plenty of work in a new offensive scheme in preseason practices.
“Everyone is trying to get the hang of it,” Coach Derek Howard told KMA Sports on Monday’s sports feature.
Making it a little more difficult is returning leading scorer Kyle Cerven is still recovering from a football injury. However, Coach Howard says he’s been listening in and learning as much as he can before he’s cleared to play.
“They’re struggling with it, which is normal,” Howard said. “It’s all new to them. In the past, I wanted everything in my control, but with (this new style) there are just a basic set of rules. Get out and run, play the length of the court, be aggressive and put a lot of pressure on the rim. Hopefully, kick it out and make some open shots.”
The Mustangs will get their first look at the new style this upcoming weekend in a scrimmage, but the first game that counts is next Monday at home against Underwood.
“We’d just like to see them take everything we’ve done the first few weeks of practice and see how that goes,” Howard said. “It’s easy to be confident when you’re going against teammates you know. We know what (Underwood) has, but we’re concentrating on us and trying to be the best we can be.”
Along with Cerven, who averaged 14.0 points per game, Shenandoah brings back letter winners junior Braden Knight and senior Anthony Stogdill, who both averaged 6.0 points per game. Senior Conner Birt is another leading returnee that averaged just 2.0 points per game, but he led the team with 51 assists. Seniors Ty Lantz, Devin Morelock and Ethan Voshell and freshman Blake Herold are others that are looking at playing time.
“There are others beyond those nine,” Howard said, “but it’s just a matter of who fills in and whoever is ready to go.”
In Coach Howard’s third season, Shenandoah will be looking to fly past the five-win plateau. While last season’s 5-17 season had the same number of wins as the year previous, Howard likes the improvement he’s seeing.
“If you look from year one to year two, we definitely closed the gap in a lot of categories,” Howard said. “The average margin of defeat was cut in half, we were in more games and we were a lot more efficient offensively. We’re shooting for a bigger (win) number this year, but we’re really just working on getting better every day and trying to improve from year to year.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Howard below.