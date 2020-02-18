(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah boys and Red Oak girls bowling teams are on to state.
The Mustangs posted a 3148 total pin score to win their state qualifying meet in Council Bluffs at the Thunderbowl. St. Albert was second with 3012 while Red Oak (2991), Creston (2525) and Clarinda (2429) rounded out the top five.
In the girls race, Red Oak had a 2312 total pin score to take the qualifying position. Creston posted a 2272 in second and Shenandoah was third with 2180. Lenox had 2107 in fourth while Nodaway Valley was fifth with 1934 and Clarinda had 1886 in sixth.
In the individual race, Shenandoah’s boys had five of the top eight finishers with Devin Morelock posting a 456 to take the runner-up spot. Payton Stephens was third (448 series) while Zander Steiner (431) and Wyatt Aufdenberg (423) took fifth and sixth, respectively. Seth Hughes had a 414 in eighth.
Red Oak’s Caden Hall won the district championship with a 482 pin total. On the girl’s side, Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox was the district champion with a 386 series behind a 220 game two score. Carrington Meek of Red Oak (356), Allyson Johnson of Clarinda (344), Jessica Peddycoart of Creston (338) and Red Oak’s Ashley Wilkins (333) rounded out the top five.
