(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah won the rubber match over Red Oak while Clarinda played beautifully in a rout of Missouri Valley on Monday night in a 2A district first round doubleheader.
Shenandoah 60 Red Oak 46
Kyle Cerven put together a monster double-double, equaling a season-high with 21 points and grabbing a career-best 16 rebounds in leading the Mustangs (5-17) to their second win of the season over their chief Hawkeye Ten rival.
Cerven nearly had a double-double in the first half, starting strong with nine points and 10 boards in the first 16 minutes. He didn’t slow down in the second.
“It’s a rivalry,” Cerven said, “so I just wanted to play my best, get every board and be the best team player I could be.”
Braden Knight just missed a double-double of his own with 12 points and nine rebounds while Conner Birt had 11 points. Blake Herold finished with eight points and nine grabs, and Anthony Stogdill pitched in eight points of his own.
“We played well for the most part,” Shenandoah coach Derek Howard said. “We got off to a good start offensively. They made a little run there in the third and fourth quarters, but we were able to withstand that, pull away and get the win.”
The Mustangs trailed just once during the course of the game, falling behind 2-0 before a 9-2 run opened an early seven-point advantage. Red Oak, which beat Shenandoah back on December 10th before a loss on January 14th, spent the rest of the game trying to play catch up.
The Tigers (5-17) were within three at the end of the first, pulled as close as one in the second and were just two points behind early in the second half. However, Shenandoah found a run each time to advance to Thursday’s district semifinal with KMAland No. 1 Treynor.
“They’re going to be really good,” Howard said of Treynor. “They can shoot, they have big guys and my sister keeps me informed of their dunk counter on Twitter. Theirs is a little higher than ours.
“It’ll be fun for the kids to go play a team that good. It’ll be fun to go up and give it our best shot.”
Red Oak’s Kobe Johnson had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead his team. Senior starter Jacob Athen is the only Tigers player that wore the Red Oak jersey for the final time.
View video interviews with Coach Howard and Cerven below.
Clarinda 71 Missouri Valley 32
In the nightcap, Clarinda had 23 assists on 30 field goals in cruising to a dominant win over Missouri Valley (2-20).
The Cardinals (9-13) snapped a six-game losing skid, and they didn’t take long to pull away. Clarinda led 23-9 after one and then put together a 26-point second quarter for a 49-18 halftime lead.
“We were able to shoot the ball and share it really well,” Clarinda coach Rod Eberly said. “We’ve been passing the ball really well the last week or two. We showed up tonight, got open looks and made shots.”
Nathan Lindsay had a team-high 17 points and six rebounds while Connor Brown added 16 points.
“I thought we played really well,” Lindsay said. “We came out and shot the ball really well. Our whole thing this week was coming out and playing hard. We lost some close games (recently), so we were trying to come out and put a game together.”
Kory Rogers joined his fellow seniors in double figures with 10 points and had a team-best seven assists while Drew Brown had eight points and four assists, and Michael Shull finished with eight points and seven boards.
The Cardinals made seven 3-pointers, grabbed eight steals and out-rebounded a larger Missouri Valley team by 20.
“We knew we had to box out down low,” Connor Brown said. “They have a couple big guys and some kids that could score, and we just had to play some good defense on them.”
The Cardinal regulars played very little in the second half, as they quickly pushed their lead over the 35-point mercy rule early in the third period.
“We defended, we rebounded and we didn’t give up extra shots,” Eberly added. “We only gave up five offensive rebounds, and hopefully we can do that again (on Thursday).”
Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini joined Stevie Kean and Jed Kyle in playing for the final time. The Big Reds leading scorer throughout the season led his team again with 13 points.
Clarinda now will turn their attention to a district semifinal with Tri-Center in Treynor on Thursday evening at 6:30.
“They’ve got some really good players,” Eberly said. “They play a unique 1-3-1 defense. We’re going to have our hands full. We need to go compete, hopefully be with them in the fourth quarter and then go out and get after them.”
View complete interviews with Coach Eberly, Lindsay and Connor Brown below.