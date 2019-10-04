(Shenandoah) -- One of the most dominant, deepest cross country teams in state history celebrated the 30th anniversary of their state championship on Thursday night with an induction into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
The 1989 Shenandoah-Essex boys cross country team officially accepted induction into this year's KMA Sports Hall of Fame class prior to the Shenandoah/St. Albert volleyball match on Thursday.
Coach Ray Graves was joined by 10 of his former runners in a ceremony that was originally scheduled to take place at the Shenandoah XC Invitational. View a video interview with Coach Graves below.
