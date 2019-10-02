(Shenandoah) -- The 1989 state champion cross country team from Shenandoah-Essex will officially accept induction into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.
One of the most dominant cross country teams in KMAland history will be honored before the Shenandoah Invitational. The schedule of events is listed below:
Order of Events:
4:00 Middle School Girls & Boys
4:30 Senior Night & National Anthem
4:40 J.V. Girls
5:10 Hall of Fame Inductions
5:20 J.V. Boys
5:50 Varsity Girls
6:20 Varsity Boys
ASAP Awards
If the meet is cancelled, the team will be honored prior to the Shenandoah/St. Albert varsity volleyball match.