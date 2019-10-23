(Clarinda) -- One month ago, Shenandoah was quickly dispatched by Clarinda in three sets. On Wednesday, in a 3A regional opener, the Fillies returned the favor.
Shenandoah (15-16) won for the sixth time in nine matches, beating Clarinda 25-22, 25-21, 25-22, to advance to a regional semifinal against Red Oak next Tuesday.
The win was a stark contrast to their performance one month earlier, as they out-served, out-passed and out-blocked a Cardinals team that cruised in their original meeting.
“A month ago when we played, we did not play to our potential,” Shenandoah coach Toni Comstock told KMA Sports. “I came off the court and said we had to make changes. Overall, we finally clicked, and it’s happening at the right time of the season.”
Natalie Gilbert had a career-high 12 kills while Jasmine Rogers added eight kills and four clutch blocks. Three of the four swats were on point 23 of set one, point 23 of set two and point 24 of set four.
“I think throughout the year I’ve gotten better at timing it,” Rogers said. “Just basically reading the hitter and where they’re going to put it.”
Nichole Gilbert passed out 24 assists and served four of Shenandoah’s eight aces. Claire Adkins had three others, with all three in the final 27 points of the match.
“We came out with a lot more enthusiasm,” Natalie Gilbert said. “We knew they were going to fight, so we had to come in fighting.”
The Fillies fought their best in the final stages of each set. In the opener, the two Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals shared 12 ties and split the first 44 points. Rogers followed her first block with a kill, and the Cardinals erred to close the Shenandoah win.
In the second, Clarinda led by as many as four and held a 19-16 advantage before Shenandoah made their move. Allie Eveland and Natalie Gilbert landed kills before a Clarinda error tied it. Gilbert added another kill to give the Fillies the lead, but the Cardinals scored the next two to lead 21-20.
Shenandoah quickly followed with the final five points, including another Rogers block, an Adkins ace and three Clarinda errors.
The third set was very similar to the first two. There were eight more ties to equal 26 for the match, and there was another Shenandoah streak late in the frame. Down 19-17, the Fillies ran off 8 of the final 13 with two kills from Eveland and Natalie Gilbert, another Rogers block and one final Adkins ace to close the win.
“We’ve started to peak the last couple weeks,” Coach Comstock said. “Obviously, Tuesday is going to be a different story.”
That’s when Shenandoah will meet KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 2 and state No. 3 Red Oak in a regional semifinal. The Tigers quickly dispatched of Atlantic on Wednesday and swept the Fillies eight days ago.
“Anything can happen in (regional) play,” Comstock added. “It doesn’t matter what your record is, who you are or what your stats are. It’s time to go.”
View video interviews with Coach Comstock, Natalie Gilbert and Rogers below.
Clarinda (8-19) was led by nine kills from Morgan Lihs while Hallee Fine added five winners, and Teya Stickler passed out 20 assists. Lihs and Fine are two of four seniors - along with Bradlie Wilmes and Chloe Holmstrom - that suited for the final time.