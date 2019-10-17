(Shenandoah) -- A former Shenandoah standout runner has qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials. Missy Buttry Rock, a 2001 graduate of Shenandoah, will make her second attempt at qualifying for the marathon portion of the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo. Buttry-Rock earned an invitation due to a performance at Sunday's Chicago Marathon, where she posted a time of 2:41:09, besting the qualifying of time 2:45:00.
Buttry Rock accomplished this feat despite undergoing foot surgery last December.
"After that, I talked to my college coach about coming back to coach alongside me to help me get to the trials this year. Then we mapped out what marathon would be the best to do that and we decided on Chicago," Buttry Rock said during an interview on Thursday's Upon Further Review.
Buttry Rock's college coach at Wartburg, Steve Johnson, helped her in the training process, which began in the summer.
"No one knows me better running than my coach does, he knows what workouts I need." Buttry Rock said, "The training was definitely some stuff I had done before, but a lot of it was geared more towards building the strength I would need for a marathon."
Buttry-Rock finished the Chicago Marathon with 351st fastest overall time, the 28th best among females, and seventh best in her age division.
"I feel like I did a really good job of just staying patient, moving up slowly and building the pace I needed to get in to." Buttry-Rock said.
Buttry-Rock will race in the 2020 Olympic Trials on Saturday, February 29th in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. The top three finishers will qualify for the 2020 Olympics
"I definitely have goals in my mind," she said, "My goals are to take this a day at a time and see where my fitness can get and what I am able to do when that time comes."
Buttry-Rock was a guest on Thursday's Upon Further Review. That interview can be heard below.