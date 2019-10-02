(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football will look to shake off a district-opening loss to Greene County in time for a battle with one of their longest running rivals.
The Mustangs (1-4, 0-1) followed up a dominant win over Riverside with a tough loss to the Rams - one of Class 2A’s top teams.
“I thought defensively we executed a pretty good game plan,” Coach Ty Ratliff said. “We gave up some yards, but I think we put them in some tough situations. We were able to get some stops we were hoping to get, but offensively that was definitely the weak point of the night.”
Shenandoah managed just 34 total offensive plays on the night and garnered a mere 26 total yards. They did, however, find a big play in their kickoff return game with senior Anthony Stogdill taking back a 95-yard yard kickoff for a score.
“He’s been close a couple times this year,” Ratliff said. “He’s always been that one block away, and we’ve preached to keep blocking. He popped it hard, cut it back and was off to the races. He definitely has the speed to make that happen and going forward hopefully we can get him a few more chances to do that.”
Stogdill and company will look for plenty of chances to score when they meet long-time rival Red Oak (0-5, 0-1) on Friday evening. The game is important in many facets, especially when it comes to bragging rights throughout the communities.
“The kids know that,” Ratliff said. “It’s an every sport rivalry scenario. Everybody knows each other from playing in other sports, but the big thing is approaching this like it’s another game. We’re trying to stay mentally focused. We’ve got to regroup after that loss Friday and get back on that winning track.”
Focus is an important task this week for Shenandoah. So is trying to slow down the Red Oak running game, which had 417 yards in a 57-23 win a year ago.
“They run a little bit of the same stuff as last year,” Ratliff said. “(Justin McCunn) is a hard runner when they get him the ball. I really like our defensive line and some of the matchups that will be created out of some of the formations they run.”
McCunn was one of three 100-yard rushers against the Mustangs last season. Another senior - Carter Maynes - was also among that trio.
“They do run a nice counter,” Ratliff said. “That’s big for our defensive assignments. They change a little bit in terms of who we read, but I believe if we put our kids in the right positions, we can make plays against their offense.”
Derek Howard will be in Red Oak on Friday for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of our Week 6 coverage begins at 6:20 PM on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Listen to the complete interview with Ratliff linked below.