(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah came out on the wrong end of things in week one, but Head Coach Ty Ratliff liked some of the things he saw from his team.
"Running the ball was one of our big things this year with new backs and a lot of new linemen," said Ratliff. "Our line responded very well and executed a lot of plays. Defensively, there were a lot of good plays being made all over the field. I thought we got good pressure, but we definitely need to work on some tackling and things like that. As far as putting the other team in some uncomfortable situations, I thought we did a great job."
The Mustangs dropped their 10th straight game, losing to Clarinda 34-6 in the Page County Super Bowl. Shenandoah turned the ball over three times, including on back-to-back possessions before halftime that allowed Clarinda to take a 21-0 lead.
"I think our receivers did a good job running their routes, we just have to get them the ball as fast as we can," said Ratliff. "In week one, a lot of the things were new with new concepts, and simulating the speed of the game in practice is tough. I feel confident this week that our decisions are going to be more sharp. I think we can utilize some of our guys in space and get them the ball."
In week two, the Mustangs host AHSTW (0-1). The Vikings finished as the runner-up in Class A last season, but are reeling after a 55-6 drubbing by Underwood in week one.
"They are still a quality football team," said Ratliff. "They've got some linemen up front that are some bigger kids. We're going to have to bring our 'A' game and play at an even better level than we did last Friday. I do feel like we match up well with our speed and with our size with them, so I think the kids are looking forward to it."
Ratliff points to the turnover battle and special teams as keys against AHSTW. The Vikings turned the ball over six total times last week.
"We've got to make sure that we are winning the turnover battle," said Ratliff. "That was one that we lost last week, so we have to make sure we sustain our drives and we're always in control of the ball when we have it. We also need to cleanup some special teams stuff. We tell the kids that special teams are one-third of the game and we try to practice like that. We can't have some of the errors we had on Friday that ended up being costly points in the long run against us."
Jan Harris will have reports from Shenandoah as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of the high school football coverage on KMA begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on Friday.
Hear the full interview with Ratliff below.