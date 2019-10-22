(Shenandoah) -- An inspired offensive performance but a disappointing defensive effort defined Shenandoah football in Week 8, according to Coach Ty Ratliff.
The Mustangs (2-6 overall, 1-3 district) allowed Atlantic’s Tyler Moen to rush for 523 yards in a 55-25 loss, and there’s no choice but to find a way to bounce back.
“Pretty disappointing on the defensive side,” Coach Ratliff told KMA Sports. “Some of our injuries make it tough on us with some kids in new spots, but we have to step up and be more physical on defense. A record-setting night like that – we’ve got to be better than that.”
While the defense struggled without leading tackler Kyle Cerven, Coach Ratliff felt good about the work junior Zayne Zwickel did under center in his first start in place of Cerven. Zwickel threw for 243 yards and a touchdown with Anthony Stogdill’s six receptions and Blake Herold’s 59 yards leading the way.
“I thought the production was pretty good on offense,” Ratliff added. “(Zwickel) did a nice job in his first start. He stayed in there, put some balls on the money and allowed his receivers to make some plays. He got more confident as the night went on, and that will be very beneficial going into this week.”
This week, Shenandoah travels to Carroll to meet Kuemper Catholic (2-6, 1-3) to finish out the season.
“We talked with the boys,” Ratliff said. “It’s the last week, and it’s all about playing for pride and with heart. I think we had some big letdowns in the Atlantic game, and we don’t want to see that out of the kids. We’ve got to step up and have a lot of energy each day at practice.”
After allowing a record-setting night on the ground against Atlantic, Kuemper could present some of the same issues when it comes to defending the run.
“They’re trying to run the ball downhill with double tight end sets and letting (Kyle) Berg and (Cole) Collison run the ball,” Ratliff said. “Those are some things that really hurt as last week.”
For the season, the Kuemper offense has leaned plenty on passing with quarterback Cole Collison throwing for 771 yards through seven games. However, their most recent loss to OABCIG showed a different look.
“Looking back at their latest film, we’re going to have to step up and beat those blocks, shed them and make tackles,” Ratliff said.
On the other side of the ball, Shenandoah will have to contend with Nebraska commit Blaise Gunnerson – an athletic and powerful 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end.
“He’s a top level talent,” Ratliff said. “Our kids are going to have to accept that challenge. We’ve got to rise up and handle ourselves.”
Derek Howard will have Shenandoah at Kuemper on Friday night and provide reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Ratliff below.