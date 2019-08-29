(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah opens a new football season on Friday night when they meet Clarinda in the annual Page County Super Bowl.
The Mustangs lost last year’s contest 37-19 before a winless season under first-year head coach Ty Ratliff. Despite that, the offseason was strong, the preseason has been solid and there’s plenty to be excited about within the program.
“Last year didn’t finish the way anybody hoped it would,” Coach Ratliff told KMA Sports. “But the weight room was strong all summer. We got out and developed some kids in 7-on-7. I think overall the morale of the team is going in the right direction.”
The Shenandoah senior class, in particular, brings plenty of optimism. Returning quarterback Kyle Cerven is surrounded by several returning skill players, including classmates Conner Birt, Devin Morelock and Anthony Stogdill and junior Riley Backus.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors,” Ratliff said. “They worked hard all offseason. It starts with (Kyle Cerven). He had a good summer and really worked hard on developing the passing game. Even in front of him, center Payton Stephens has really developed into a complete football player.”
Last year’s tight end AJ Herold has also made a move to the offensive line, where Coach Ratliff believes he will be an asset.
“(Herold) is a tremendous lineman,” Ratliff said. “He brings that skillset of having the speed of running some routes, and he’s able to use that skillset in his pass pro and run-blocking.”
Shenandoah meets long-time rival Clarinda on Friday evening in a game you can hear on our KMAX-Stream. The Cardinals were just 3-6 last season, but they lost half of those games by a single possession. And they’re also under new leadership with former Creston and Northwest Missouri State star Collin Bevins taking over as head coach.
“We’re preparing like any other week,” Ratliff said. “We’re worried about ourselves, and what we can do in week one as far as alignments and assignments. We feel we put together a pretty good scouting report for the kids and have an idea what they will do offensively. We have to be prepared to stop it. The more prepared these kids are, the more confident they will be on Friday night.”
Hear the call with Brent Barnett and Derek Howard on our KMAX-Stream. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Ratliff linked below.