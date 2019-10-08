(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team is feeling plenty of confidence and momentum following a 42-0 win over Red Oak this past Friday.
“Any win is a great win, and when you throw the rivalry factor into it, it amplifies it even more,” Shenandoah coach Ty Ratliff said. “The kids worked hard all week, and they deserved it.”
The Mustangs (2-4, 1-1 2A-9) got over 100 yards passing and rushing from senior quarterback Kyle Cerven, another 100-yard rushing game from sophomore Morgan Cotten, two touchdowns from senior Conner Birt and a strong defensive performance in nabbing their second win of the year.
“Like everything else, it starts up front,” Ratliff said. “The line made some pretty key blocks downfield and made some pretty big holes. Kyle was able to be multi-dimensional, which I think puts some defenses in a predicament.
“That starts opening things up for other backs to get in there and get the ball. We’ve got a great group of receivers this year, and they’ve done a tremendous job staying focused all year. We’re getting them the ball as much as we can in space and trying to let them make plays.”
Defensively, Coach Ratliff was happy with the unit as a whole, but he was particularly proud of the effort from senior AJ Herold.
“We were all over the field making plays, but AJ has been a leader in the middle,” Ratliff said. “Avery Martin on the d-line has been very active and makes a lot of plays. Riley Backus has really stepped up this year at the outside linebacker, and he had a good interception (on Friday). Our defensive back play was also very good this week.”
The defense might just face their toughest test of the season this Friday night. OABCIG (6-0, 2-0) has one of the state’s top quarterbacks in junior Cooper Dejean, who has 1,450 yards passing and 20 touchdowns against just two picks. He’s also rushed for 491 yards and 11 scores.
“I think a lot of what we’ve seen on film, he really hurts you when you’re overly aggressive and over pursue,” Ratliff said. “He uses that against you and can make some plays on his feet. We’ve got to do a great job of keeping him in front of us. He has the wow factor, and we have to limit the big plays.”
Offensively, Shenandoah will look to continue the success they showed against Red Oak. In fact, they’ve scored at least 20 points in four of their past five contests.
“I think with the ability of Kyle, we can spread teams out and use our athletes in space,” Ratliff said. “We can also grind it away a little bit with Morgan Cotten back there. I think with some of our various formations and some of our motion we can keep the defenses on their toes. I think we can put some points up.”
Derek Howard will provide reports from Shenandoah on Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete coverage on Friday night, beginning at 6:20 on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.