(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah cross country team got their season started at their home Early Bird meet on Tuesday.
Boys head coach Andy Campbell joined Friday’s sports feature to talk about his impressions of the season debut.
“I think we had some surprises in there,” Campbell said. “We had some that ran where we thought they would run and a few disappointments. Pretty typical, I’d say. Rarely do you bat 1.000, but we’ve got a lot of room to improve and learn from.”
Mitchell Jones led the way for the Mustangs with a 14th place finish in 19:31.93 while Levi Detrick (19:49.70) and Nick Mather (19:59.09) were also under 20 minutes and finished 18th and 19th, respectively.
Josh Schuster placed 21st in 20:08.19, and Blake Son was 29th with a time of 20:33.86 to round out the top five. Eli Schuster and Andrew Johnson were 37th and 45th, respectively, to make up what could be their top seven heading into Saturday’s meet at Glenwood.
“I’ve been doing this for 21 years,” Campbell said. “I try to pick out who I think the top seven is going to be, but I’m hardly ever right. I think Andrew Johnson improved over four minutes from last year, and I’m extremely happy for him. Eli Schuster has been extremely consistent.
“There are several others that have the opportunity to creep up. It’s just a matter of hitting it on the right day and continuing to show up to work every day.”
All in all, it was another successful Shenandoah Early Bird – an event Campbell created three years ago as a replacement for his own team’s time trials. The meet has continued to grow since then.
“I think we got some good performances at the time trials, but maybe not the high end that you sometimes get when you throw other teams out there,” Campbell said. “I think it’s worked out really well. It’s growing in teams and in competition. It was a great night, and weather-wise we’ve been extremely fortunate.”
Shenandoah will have their first team-scored event on Saturday in Glenwood.
“If you think the level of competition was good here, it’s going to get better (at Glenwood),” Campbell added. “You have a few of the bigger schools there, and Glenwood is always good. I’m sure there will be more great teams there, and it’ll give the kids another chance to step up to the line and show what they have.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Campbell linked below.