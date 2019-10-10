(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Nichole Gilbert’s impact during her athletic career was more than set (pun intended) before this past weekend.
However, she added another bullet point to her brilliant multi-sport career in breaking the school’s all-time record for assists. On Tuesday, Shenandoah officially honored Gilbert’s accomplishment.
“I had no idea I was even close to breaking the record, so I was really surprised,” Gilbert told KMA Sports.
Gilbert surpassed the record previously held by four-year starter and 2015 graduate Heidi Fichter, who was an idol of Gilbert’s growing up.
“I definitely grew up watching (Heidi) play,” Gilbert said. “She set all four years of her high school career, so she was definitely a big role model. Growing up, I wanted to be just like her, and her setting those high standards definitely influenced me.
“To me, it’s a big deal. I just wanted to put my team in the best position possible and set good examples like she did. For me to break her record, and for her to be a big role model of mine, is just crazy to me.”
Gilbert, who had 1,737 assists heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Creston, say she’s had plenty of help along the way.
“Even this year, I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by good hitters,” Gilbert said. “Not just one or two. I’ve been able to rely on every single person to help me out in getting those assists.”
Gilbert made her comments on Thursday's KMAland Catch Up.