(Shenandoah) -- According to Monday's Shenandoah School Board Agenda, Derek Howard has resigned as the head basketball coach at the school.
Howard's resignation is effective at the end of the 2019-20 season. The Mustangs are currently 3-15 and have three regular season games remaining, including Friday evening at Kuemper Catholic.
In addition to the head basketball job, Howard has resigned his positions as the middle school softball coach (effective at the end of the 2020 season) and as a middle school football coach.
Reached for comment, Howard told KMA Sports, "I've been lucky to be a part of our family business, which has allowed me the flexibility to be able to coach. At some point, my parents are going to want to retire so a career change is going to be in order. I just need the freedom to be able to consider any opportunities that may come along."
Also, both Jon Denton and Nicholas Stuart have resigned as assistant football coaches. All resignations are pending board approval. The next meeting is slated for Monday, February 10th at 5:00 PM.