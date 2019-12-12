(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Devin Morelock officially signed to continue bowling at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday morning at Little Waite Lanes.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Morelock told KMA Sports. “It’s been a long process, but I’m very excited.”
Morelock says he became comfortable with the Iowa Western program and team throughout his recruiting process.
“I went on a couple visits,” Morelock said. “Bowled with the team a little bit. They’re doing really good right now, and they have a good looking team. There are a lot of Hawkeye Ten kids that we’ve met in meets before and bowled against for a while. I’m excited to bowl with them instead of against them.”
The opportunity to stay close to home was also an appealing aspect of the Reivers program.
“I can come back and see my coaches and my family whenever I want,” Morelock said. “I know a lot of the kids on the team. There’s more of a family feel (at IWCC). I felt like they cared a lot and want to see me get better.”
