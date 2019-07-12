(Alleman) -- Shenandoah's season came to a close Friday night with a 10-0 loss to North Polk in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal heard on KMA 960.
"Some things didn't go our way," Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said.
North Polk plated two runs in the first, then scored three in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Shenandoah responded with two hits in the fourth inning and had the bases loaded with one out, but could not drive in a run.
North Polk then put the game on ice with four runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth to take the 10-0 victory.
The Comets were paced by a monster night from Carolyn Steffen, who tallied a double and triple and drove in four runs. The Comets will travel to Albia for a Class 3A Regional Final Monday evening.
Shenandoah's offensive performance was highlighted by one hit-apiece from Logan Hughes, Nichole Gilbert, Natalie Gilbert and Courtnee Griffin.
Shenandoah's season comes to a close with a record of 21-13. The Fillies bid farewell to three seniors; Hughes, Alexis McGinnis and Caylee Lorimor.
A complete video recap with Coach Burdorf can be viewed below.