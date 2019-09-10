(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah volleyball team plays a Hawkeye Ten match against Harlan later this evening.
The Fillies (2-2) enter the contest winning two of their last three matches, which all came in the Clarinda Tournament over the weekend. Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock tells KMA Sports she saw highlights she liked from the team Saturday, but also a few things they need to work on going forward.
"Overall, I was pleased we got a few wins under our belt," Comstock said on KMA's Tuesday Sports Feature. "It always feels good to get those jitters out and now they have a taste of what winning is like. To be honest, we didn't play to our potential this weekend. There were a few times where I thought we should be doing better when we played Tri-Center. Things happen and life goes on, but we're looking forward to Harlan coming to town."
Shenandoah faces a Cyclones squad that is 2-5 overall to start the season, with their most recent action coming last Tuesday night in a 3-1 road victory over Denison-Schleswig, a team that had beaten the Fillies 3-1 to open the 2019 season.
"I have talked to a couple of different coaches about Harlan," Comstock said. "I really want this Hawkeye Ten win Tuesday night. A few coaches said we need to shut down their outside. We'll have to step up our blocking with Roxy (Denton) and Jasmine (Rogers). If we can put up a big blocking game versus their middles, I think that mentally we will get into their heads. It will be a good game Tuesday night."
Senior Roxy Denton leads the team with 1.36 kills per set and has 15 total through four matches, junior Jasmine Rogers is averaging 1.09 kills per set and leads the team in blocks, while senior Natalie Gilbert and junior Delanie Voshell are both hovering around 1 kill per set. Senior Nichole Gilbert is the team's assist leader with 33 total, which averages out to three assists per set.
"Things with this group that I like is that they do not give up," Coach Comstock said. "That is the main thing. I would like to see us having more fun out on the court and playing as a team together. I think part of our problem right now is we are not exactly all playing together as one team. As soon as that happens and it clicks, I think we'll start to peek."
"We also have things we need to improve on such as getting our passing down," she added. "We are passing a little tight to the net sometimes and then a little too far off the net sometimes for our setters. Just some little fundamental things that we need to work harder on."
Following Tuesday's conference match with Harlan, the Fillies will be back in action Saturday when they host their Shenandoah Tournament. Coach Comstock made her comments on KMA's Tuesday Sports Feature. Find her full interview below.