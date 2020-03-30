(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah’s Jon Weinrich is shifting his administrative role to the sports side.
The K-8 Dean of Students will be the school’s activities director beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
Weinrich has been involved in coaching at the school for a number of years, holding the head varsity positions in girls basketball, boys golf and softball. This year, Weinrich is the head girls basketball and assistant softball coach.
Current activities director Aaron Burdorf will move to the K-8 middle school principal position. KMA News will have much more on this story from the academic side Tuesday morning.