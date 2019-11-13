(Cedar Rapids) -- For just the third time in school history, Sidney will play in a state semifinal on Thursday night.
The top-ranked and top-seeded Cowgirls (36-8) cruised to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of unranked No. 8 seed Springville (20-17) on Wednesday.
“We came out ready to play,” Coach Amy McClintcok said. “They played like they were experienced. I didn’t know how some of the younger girls would play the first time here, so that was good to see.”
Sidney started hot and stayed hot. They scored 9 of the first 12 points, including four on Kelsey Hobbie kills. They pushed their lead as high as 13 before the 10-point win. In set two, it was more of the same with the younger Orioles struggling with errors, and Sidney leading by as many as 14.
“We’re used to being here and know how to handle our nerves,” Hobbie said. “Our setting was really good, and I was able to just hit tonight.”
Hobbie finished with 17 kills on just 25 swings, made only three errors and had a dominant .560 efficiency. Maddy Duncan added nine kills and 14 digs, and Presley Brumbaugh finished with eight kills and seven digs.
As a team, the Cowgirls hit .319 and held Springville to .050 while coaxing them into 20 attack errors on the evening.
“Overall, I thought our passing was really good,” McClintock said. “It got up to Olivia (Larsen) and Kelsey played really well and put the ball away.”
Larsen passed out 39 assists and had two kills of her own to go with eight digs. Libero Lily Johnson chipped in eight digs, and Paige Smith and Harley Spurlock had three kills apiece.
In the final set, Springville nabbed their first lead of the match with three straight points, but Sidney followed with two 5-0 runs spurred by two aces each from Hobbie and Larsen. Finally, Makenna Laumann entered and swiftly served three aces of her own to finish Sidney’s fourth state tournament win.
The Cowgirls will meet North Tama on Thursday at 6:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.
“We know we have to come out and get a good start,” Larsen added. “We’re going to go watch their game and watch for their tendencies. We’ve got to just come out and play our game.”
View complete video interviews with Coach McClintock, Hobbie, Brumbaugh, Duncan and Larsen below.