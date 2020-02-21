(Malvern) -- Sidney and East Mills won a pair of Class 1A district quarterfinal routs on Thursday evening, advancing to a Tuesday doubleheader in Mount Ayr.
Sidney 62 Fremont-Mills 38
The Cowboys (12-10) beat their Corner Conference rival for a third time in four tries, breaking away from a tight game to leave no doubt.
Sophomore Cole Jorgenson led three players in double figures with 17 points while brother and senior Noah Jorgenson chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds and Garett Phillips added 11.
“Two competitive teams, two evenly-balanced teams and we just made a few more shots than they did,” Coach Kent Larsen said. “Then the game kind of got away.”
Larsen said his team strives to shoot 30% from the perimeter, and that’s the exact number they found on Thursday evening. Among the seven 3-point makes for the Cowboys were four by the younger Jorgenson and three from Phillips.
“We really shot the ball well,” Cole Jorgenson said. “We drove into the paint, kicked it out and that really helped us.”
The fourth contest between the two teams this season proved to be much different than the three previous, which were decided by a combined 11 points. This one looked like it was on its way to something similar.
The two Corner rivals split the first 22 points and carried a tie into the second period before a 14-3 stretch gave the Cowboys some early space. An eight-point game at half quickly turned into a runaway, as Sidney used a 19-8 third period to pull away.
“We’ve switched every game with them from the three-quarter and full court press,” Larsen added. “We worked on both and worked on going small. The big key was our post players scoring 13 points combined, and the last time we played they didn’t score at all.”
Connery Humphries had seven points and seven rebounds, and Nik Peters pitched in six points and three boards in the paint. Leighton Whipple scored just two points, but he passed out six assists.
Most importantly, the Sidney defense held F-M leading scorer Eli Owen scoreless for the first three periods. The senior York recruit finished with just six points on the night. Freshman Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills (9-14) with 11 points and six boards.
Sidney, meanwhile, moves on to play on Tuesday against and at top-seeded Mount Ayr, which rolled to a dominant win over Clarinda Academy late Thursday night.
“I haven’t seen anything on them yet,” Larsen said. “I wanted to wait until after tonight. We didn’t want to jinx ourselves. I know they’re very talented, and we’re excited to go play. They’re probably a better team than we are, but it’s one game. We’ll go over, and we’ll compete.”
View full video interviews with Coach Larsen and Jorgenson below.
East Mills 71 Lenox 51
In the nightcap, East Mills shook off some hot shooting early from Lenox and put together a dominant second half for a 71-51 victory.
The Wolverines (19-3) trailed 35-31 at the break as Lenox (4-18) staked themselves to the advantage behind nine 3-pointers. Freshman Keaton English had a career-high 17 points — 15 on five 3s — in the first 16 minutes alone.
And even while the hot-shooting half was capped by a Samson Adams 3-point buzzer-beating bank-in, Coach Kevin Schafer’s team responded with a 27-point third to take control.
“We had to get our hands up in their face, and we had to pick them up from 25 to 26 feet,” Schafer said. “We couldn’t give them looks even from that distance. Most teams can’t keep that pace, and we thought we could get good shots, offensively.”
The Wolverines got plenty of good shots for Mason Crouse, as the freshman finished with a career-high 25 points and 12 rebounds.
“I’m just kind of shocked right now,” Crouse said. “I was just driving like I always do. Get to the rim, get fouled.”
Crouse finished 10 of 12 from the free throw line and had eight offensive rebounds among his 12 grabs. He also chipped in three assists and two steals.
“He and Nic (Duysen) know that when teams run junk defenses on Michael then they have to shoulder more of the burden,” Schafer said. “And sometimes there are some openings for the other teammates. Our other role players did a good job getting them the ball where they could score.”
Senior Michael Schafer added 25 points of his own, and classmate Nic Duysen chipped in nine points. Freshman Jerett Jentzsch recorded eight points and five rebounds off the bench.
English finished with 17 points while Colton Vieux added 11 points, three assists and three boards for Lenox. JC Arevalo added eight points — all in the fourth period. The Tigers didn’t make any triples in the second half after nine in the first.
East Mills advances on to meet Bedford on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs got their own push from Diagonal, surviving a four-point win on Thursday.
“They’ve got three studs,” Schafer said. “(Brennan) Sefrit can score at any time and can go off for 30 points. (Cooper) Nally is a bigger, stronger version of last year’s player, and (Jordan) Perkins is very good player. They’ve got more than just that, and Coach (Frank) Sefrit is going to have them play good defense.”
View complete interviews with Coach Schafer and Crouse below.