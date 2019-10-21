(Sidney) -- The Sidney football season will go a week longer than previously expected.
The Cowboys’ (2-6 overall, 1-4 District 7) original scheduled ended after their Week 8 date with Fremont-Mills. However, Coach Donnie Sears’ team will play another game when they host East Mills this upcoming Friday.
“We knew this was a possibility clear back at the beginning of the season,” Coach Sears told KMA Sports. “We both had Week 9 open, so I asked our boys two weeks ago if they would be interested if it presented itself. They said, ‘absolutely.’”
This was following their first loss to East Mills, but as the weeks went on things started to grow a little dire for Sidney. Northern Iowa commit and senior lineman Tommy Wilson was lost for the season due to an injury sustained against Stanton-Essex in Week 7. The losses piled on a little more. Would they still want to play in Week 9? The answer was another resounding yes.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect after losing another game and losing Tommy,” Sears said. “I was hoping their answer (would be yes) and without much hesitation they wanted to play. It means they have a lot of pride in what they do. They enjoy playing football. Win or lose, they’re going to suit up and represent our program.”
While Wilson won’t suit up on Friday, Sidney will honor his fantastic career along with six other seniors.
“For selfish reasons, this gives me a chance to coach these seniors one more week,” Sears said. “I enjoy being around them, and I hope they enjoy being around the program. It gives us a chance to enjoy the seniors for one more week, and let those (underclassmen) get one more week to build on the positives into the offseason.”
The Sidney/East Mills matchup will be a part of our Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show coverage on Friday evening. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Sears linked below.