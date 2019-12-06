(Sidney) — The Sidney Cowgirls came out on top in a tough 60-51 battle with Stanton Friday night. It was the first win for Paige Landwehr in her first year as Sidney’s head coach.
“It feels good,” Landwehr told KMA Sports after getting her first win. “The girls played hard and competed really hard tonight. I’m more happy for them in getting that first win of the season.”
Sidney jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and even increased its lead up to a 10-point margin midway through the second quarter. However, Stanton came firing back with dominant post play and pulled within 29-26 at half.
The second half featured a back and forth affair with both teams exchanging many lead changes. Stanton got into some foul trouble midway through the fourth, giving the Cowgirls plenty of chances at the free throw line. They would take advantage of those opportunities and hold off the Viqueens for the nine-point victory.
Leading the charge for Sidney was senior guard Maddy Duncan with a game high 23 points. She scored 14 in the first half and nine in the second half.
“Maddy is a clutch player and will always do what needs to happen for the team,” Landwehr said. “I think she played extremely well, and the people around her were playing well. I think her leadership helped those other girls step up there at the end and hit some big shots.”
Other leaders for the Cowgirls included sophomore Chay Ward’s 13 points, freshman Avery Dowling had 11 off the bench — including three three-pointers made — and junior Alexis Massey added eight points.
“Overall, I thought we played really good,” Duncan told KMA Sports after the game. “We talked a lot more and we played aggressive defense. It really just comes down the defense because then it turns into an offensive game.”
Sidney is now 1-1 overall on the young season and will be back in action Tuesday night against East Atchison out of northwest Missouri.
Stanton lost for the first time this year and is 4-1 overall under head coach Dave Snyder. Freshman Jenna Stephens led the Stanton attack with 15 points, while junior Kaitlyn Bruce, senior Kami Tibben, and freshman Marleigh Johnson all had eight points each. The Viqueens will be back at it Tuesday night at home against Heartland Christian.
Video interviews with Coach Landwehr, Duncan, and Ward can be found below.