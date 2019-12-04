(Sidney) -- An extremely short preseason for the Sidney Cowgirls ends Thursday when they take on Johnson-Brock 20 days removed from claiming the Class 1A state volleyball championship.
"We've haven't had a lot of practices," first-year Sidney Coach Paige Landwehr told KMA Sports, "We're doing lots of good things. We've had to have some two-a-day practices, but they've been really good. Although we missed a couple of practices with volleyball, I think we're going to be OK."
Despite the short preseason, Coach Landwehr can sense a strong level of confidence from her team thanks to the championship volleyball season.
"We have a lot of senior leadership right now. They're bringing that confidence over," Landwehr said.
Sidney will be forced to replace prolific scorers Camryn McClintock and Caitlyn Ward, but Maddy Duncan, Olivia Larsen and Presley Brumbaugh return from the Cowgirls' squad that posted a 20-3 record, went undefeated in the Corner Conference and won the conference tournament.
Duncan averaged 18 points per game last season and figures to be one of the area's most consistent scorers this season.
"She's a scorer," Landwehr said, "but a lot people overlook in her game is that she plays point guard really well. Her role won't change very much at all."
Sidney's season will officially begin Thursday on the road against Johnson-Brock. The Cowgirls will then turn around and host Stanton 24 hours later.
"The girls are in pretty good shape," Landwehr said, "Almost all of them play every sport, we might have some tired legs Friday, but I think will be OK."
According to Coach Landwehr, the goals for her team this season will be the same as they've been in year's past.
"Our goal is to always win the Corner Conference, be competitive in every game we do and hopefully make a late-season push when it comes to district play," Landwehr said.
With some new faces, Landwehr also recognizes that the season, although it may seem short, is a long one.
"The big thing we're really focusing on this year is taking it one game at a time," Landwehr said, "We may have some nights where it doesn't look like the Sidney of the last couple years, but I think if we focus on taking it one game a time, we'll get to where we need to be."
The complete interview with Coach Landwehr can be heard below.