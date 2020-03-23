(Sidney) -- When the track season eventually begins, Sidney Coach Donnie Sears are hopeful his teams can hit the ground running despite the four-week suspension of spring sports due to concerns over COVID-19.
"I imagine we're doing about what everyone else in the area is doing at this point," Sears said. "We're not allowed any coach-athlete contact, we're kind of playing it by ear. We put out a suggested workout. The athletes can choose to workout if they like to. A nice core of our kids are checking in on a daily basis and asking what they can do."
Sears is a unique situation, being one of few coaches in the area that coaches both the boys and girls teams. He's done so with success, too. The Cowgirls come into the 2020 season having won the last five Corner Conference titles while the boys always seem to have a presence in Des Moines. They are hopeful for more of the same this year led by talented seniors Noah Jorgenson and Maddy Duncan.
On the boys side, Jorgenson has been a key contributor for the Cowboys over the past few seasons and collected a pair of state medals at last year's Class 1A State Meet last season. He enters his senior season with lofty goals.
"Noah's just one of the best runners in the state of Iowa," Sears said. "We're really excited what he can do. He's a leader at this point and we'll use his leadership to reload the stable."
The boys graduated a bulk of their production from last season and there are a lot of question marks going into the year aside from Jorgenson and sophomore Matthew Benedict, who qualified for state in the high jump last season.
"It's just a bunch of young guys who are getting ready," Sears said.
On the girls side, Duncan will lead the charge for the Cowgirls this season. Duncan was a three-time medalist last season taking home hardware in the long jump (fourth), 400 meter dash (fifth) and as a member of the sprint medley relay (eighth). Olivia Larsen was also a member of the sprint medley team and is back for her senior season. They will also receive an addition in Savannah Hall, who missed last season due to injury after qualifying for state as a freshman and sophomore.
"She's really excited to get back on the track," Sears said.
This year, the girls are hoping to capture their sixth consecutive conference title while also having a strong presence at the state meet.
"It's more fun to take relays to the state track meet," Sears said. "We've got two girls back from those state qualifying relays. It's trying to piece together, see if we can't find somebody to step up and piece them in."
On the boys side, Sears is hoping to see quality production from more than just Jorgenson or Benedict.
"Younger kids have to step up or Noah's going to be on his own," Sears said.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have suspended all spring sports activities until at least April 13th. Sidney's boys are scheduled to compete on April 13th in Shenandoah at the Mustang Relays while the girls will open the season with the Fillie Relays in Shenandoah on April 16th. The complete interview with Coach Sears.