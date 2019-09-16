(Sidney) -- A week three bye could not have came at a better time for the Sidney football team.
That's according to Head Coach Donnie Sears, who said his team took some time to heal and work on themselves after a 1-2 start to the season.
"Actually, it came at a good time for us," said Sears. "After game three, you've had some live game competition, so your strengths and weaknesses are pretty well defined. We had some kids beat up a little bit, so last week was a good week. We were able to get healthy and focus just on Sidney. We were able to take some of the areas we perceive as weaknesses and really work on those areas and build on our strengths. It really worked out well for us."
The Cowboys won a week zero contest over Seymour, before dropping back-to-back games to Lenox and Exira/EHK. Sears says his team spent most of their off week solidfying special teams.
"We incorporate special teams into every practice, but maybe they don't get quite the detail that you need, and that really showed," said Sears. "In week two and three, our special teams lacked in some areas and gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown and a lot of yards in returns. We spent a lot of time working on special teams, along with different blocking schemes, staying on blocks and offensive line communication."
Up next for Sidney is a week-four tilt with Griswold. The Tigers are 0-4, but average nearly 215 yards per game on the ground.
"I think they are sneaky dangerous," said Sears. "They run the ball a lot with a ton of misdirection; they do a lot of window-dressing in the backfield. They have three different guys going three different directions if you can. They try to confuse you with all that misdirection in the backfield. They block well, they have a good scheme up front and their backs are capable. They run, run, run, run and get your eyes in the backfield, then they hit you with a play action pass."
Sears says the majority of his team's preparation for Griswold has centered around reading keys on defense.
"We spent the first three days last week focused primarily on ourselves and getting our weaknesses better, but we were able to throw in some Griswold prep on Thursday and Friday," said Sears. "We have to try to keep our eyes out of the backfield and try to keep our eyes on our keys, which is easier said than done. But, the bye week came just about right for us: for our health and for the fact that Griswold runs an offense unlike anything else we will see all year. We were able to get a couple extra days of work on that."
