(KMAland) -- The Sidney volleyball team is nothing if not tested, and through 11 matches, the Cowgirls have proven plenty.
On Tuesday night, in a match heard on the KMAX-Stream, the KMAland No. 6 and Class 1A state No. 2 Cowgirls (10-1) proved even more with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Nebraska Class D-1 No. 6 Johnson-Brock (2-1).
“I’m pretty proud of them,” Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “I think if we eliminate some of the errors we’re making, we’re going to be in good shape.”
There was plenty to be proud of on Tuesday, including 20 kills and six blocks from senior Kelsey Hobbie and 36 assists out of Olivia Larsen. Maddy Duncan added 14 kills, and Presley Brumbaugh had eight winners.
“I thought we pulled it together when we needed to,” McClintock added. “We do have some things we need to keep working on, but the girls played with some mental toughness.”
Sidney took the opening frame thanks to an 11-2 run in the early to middle stages. That included four kills from Duncan and an ace each out of Hobbie and Larsen. The set stayed static the rest of the way, as the Cowgirls traded points on their way to the win.
Johnson-Brock, though, came back. The Eagles, which won back-to-back-to-back state championships from 2015 to 2017, passed much more consistently and served seven aces during the set. The offense flowed freely through Hailey Sandfort, who had 11 assists in the frame after just six in the first.
Sidney had a quick response, scoring 17 of the first 20 points in the third set. That included a run of 10 straight with Hobbie at the service line. Hobbie had a pair of aces during the run while Duncan managed kills on the 7th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th points of the set.
“It feels great,” Duncan said of her hot stretch. “The back row tells me where to go, so I try to listen hard and aim for the right spot.”
Sidney cruised on to the win to move one set away from their second victory over the Eagles in as many years. The fourth looked like it would be all Cowgirls, too, as they scored 16 of the first 23 points.
Johnson-Brock found life with a 10-3 run aided by a trio of aces, including back-to-back from Emily Wenzl, which led to a Sidney timeout. The Eagles would take a brief 21-20 lead, but that’s when Hobbie took over.
The senior slammed in winners on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd points and - after an error - swatted away a Johnson-Brock attempt to finish the win.
“Well, I have a really good setter, and I can hit anything off of her sets,” Hobbie said of Larsen. “(The block) was just luck.”
The win for Sidney is just another statement for a program that lost four-year starters Camryn McClintock and Jaden Daffer from last year’s state semifinalist. And they seem to be recovering just fine even without the former All-State stars.
“We’re working really hard in practice to mix it up,” Larsen said. “The hitters are doing a really good job of mixing it up, and it’s fun because then I can set anybody.”
Johnson-Brock was led by sophomore Jadyn Hahn’s 12 kills and 28 assists from Sandfort. Jordan Koehler and Taylor Buchmeier added eight kills apiece.
Sidney will be back in action at Stanton to open their Corner Conference slate on Thursday evening. Johnson-Brock also resumes play on Thursday at the Freeman Invitational.
View complete video interviews with Coach McClintock, Hobbie, Larsen and Duncan below.