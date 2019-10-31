(Sidney) -- The Sidney Cowgirls looked every bit the part of the top-ranked team in Class 1A with a three-set sweep of Lenox. The Cowgirls made quick work of the Tigers, winning 25-7, 25-9 and 26-24 in a Class 1A regional semifinal heard on KMA-FM.
"From here on out it doesn't get easier, it gets tougher and that's what I told our kids tonight," Sidney Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
In their final home game, Sidney's talented senior class of Olivia Larsen, Maddy Duncan, Kelsey Hobbie and Presley Brumbaugh garnered one more win on their home floor: their 35th of the career. Perhaps more impressively, the quartet of seniors never lost a match on their home court.
"It feels good to leave a good memory for the other kids below us," Hobbie said.
"We're leaving a good mark. Next year, they'll pick up where we left off," Larsen added.
Hobbie paced Sidney's offense Thursday night with a game-high 16 kills. Duncan and Paige Smith added seven kills. Brumbaugh and Harley Spurlock also managed five kills apiece. Larsen primed the Sidney hitters to score by dishing out 35 assists.
"We had good passes. Me and Olivia just connect with each other," Hobbie said.
The Cowgirls came out guns blazing in the first set, scoring 10 of the first 11 and 12 of the first 15 en route to 25-7 victory.
"I think everything just kinda worked in that first set," Larsen said, "We didn't make any errors, our passes were up to the next. Everything was just clicking," Larsen said.
"We didn't make any mistakes," Coach McClintock said, "Our serving kept them out of their offense. A lot of times they were only able to get one blocker over on our hitters, so we had a lot of open swings and that helped as well."
In the second set, Sidney overcame an early 4-0 deficit and scored 25 of the last 30 to claim the set 25-9. Lenox made things interesting in the third set, going toe-to-toe with the top-ranked team in Class 1A, but Sidney took advantage of two late Lenox hitting errors and secured the victory with a 26-24 win in set three.
Lenox was led in the defeat by six kills from TJ Stoaks. The Tigers end their season with a record of 19-10, a 10-win improvement from last year and three more wins than their 2017 & 2018 campaigns combined. Two seniors; Kayla Yzaguirre and Camryn Douglas put the Tiger jersey on for the final time.
With the victory, Sidney (34-6) now turns their attention to a Class 1A regional final, where they will meet a familiar foe---East Mills. When Sidney and East Mills take to the court in Tabor Tuesday night, it will mark the fifth meeting of the season. Sidney won each of the four previous meetings.
"We have to play flawless volleyball," Coach McClintock said, "We are really familiar with each other. We have to go in focused and play aggressive and not play back on our heels."
Tuesday night's regional final can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Derek Martin on the call.
Complete interviews with Hobbie, Larsen and Coach McClintock can be viewed below.