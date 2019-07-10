(Sidney) -- One of the most intriguing regional softball games Wednesday evening emanates from Sidney where the Cowgirls are set to host Underwood in a 2A quarterfinal.
Coach Kent Larsen’s team enters at 13-9 and on a solid run. Since mid-June, Sidney has ripped off wins in nine of their last 12 games. Those only three losses came to Class 5A’s Abraham Lincoln, Class 4A’s Glenwood and Class 1A state-ranked West Harrison.
“We were really young at the beginning of the year,” Coach Larsen told KMA Sports. “We had some young kids we had to force into the lineup. There were some growing pains early on in the year, and they’ve kind of grown up.”
Junior Olivia Larsen has been an offensive savant with team-highs in hits (29), runs (28), doubles (4), triples (2), home runs (2), stolen bases (23), batting average (.408), on-base percentage (.481) and slugging percentage (.606). She’s also part of a strong two-headed duo of pitching standouts with senior Camryn McClintock. The two have combined on 62 strikeouts, all 13 of the Cowgirls wins and nearly 132 innings.
Sophomore Jolie Sheldon and freshman Faith Brumbaugh have also helped spearhead the offense with batting averages of .316 and .333, respectively. McClintock and juniors Sidnie Baier, Danica Laumann, Myrna Rodriguez and Presley Brumaugh are joined by freshmen Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock as regular members of the lineup.
Tonight, though, Coach Larsen says some 8th graders – Mia Foster and Lily Kinsolver – are in line to get some important at bats after combining for nine all summer.
“They’ve really been hitting the ball well the last two weeks,” Larsen said.
Tonight’s matchup with Underwood (15-10) is a rematch from a June 6th meeting that was won by Sidney in Underwood, 7-6.
“It was an excellent ballgame,” Larsen said. “It ended up 7-6, but they had runners on and hit a deep fly ball to the outfield (to end it). It should be a really good matchup.”
Coach Larsen believes tonight will be another nail biter.
“I told our girls we’re going to have to score at least eight,” he said. “Underwood is really young, but they hit the ball and put the ball in play. They’re going to score some runs. Both (Larsen and McClintock) throw strikeouts. They’re not overpowering, so we’re going to have to score and play good defense. We can’t afford to make too many mistakes.”
Hear the Sidney/Underwood battle on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight with Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96), beginning with the pre-game show around 6:50.
Coach Larsen made his comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.