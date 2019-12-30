(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Presley Brumbaugh put together a significant volleyball career for the Cowgirls. Now, she will look to continue that success at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Brumbaugh, who averaged 1.85 kills per set in helping Sidney capture the 1A state championship, says Southeast just felt like the right spot for her during the recruiting process.
“(Former Sidney teammate) Caitlyn Ward goes there, so I kind of looked at them at a volleyball tournament,” Brumbaugh told KMA Sports. “I had been looking at a few other schools, but I took a visit to Southeast and it was the right school for me.”
Brumbaugh said the atmosphere at Southeast fit what she was looking for.
“It kind of felt right when I was visiting,” she said. “The coaches are amazing, and they always keep in contact with me. I really like that about them.”
Brumbaugh figures to continue to hit somewhere on the outside when she joins the Southeast roster.
“I actually sat in on a practice, and they were doing a lot of hard work - even late in the season,” Brumbaugh added. “That seems like something I want to do to continue to grow my game.”
Listen to the complete interview with Brumbaugh linked below.