(Sidney) -- Sidney standout Maddy Duncan will continue her college career 35 miles away from where he should put on an outstanding high school career. The senior made it official, inking with Peru State College Thursday afternoon.
"It means a lot to me," Duncan said, "I'm very excited. I've looked up to this opportunity since I was a little kid and I'm glad I get to experience it at Peru State."
Duncan has been a four-year starter for the Cowgirls, where she's led the team in scoring all four years and tallied over 1,400 career points. Duncan has also been a key part of Sidney's volleyball success over the past four years, including their state championship team this past fall. Duncan has also been vital to Sidney's track success and took home three medals at state last season.
While Duncan likely could have pursued other sports, she said it was always going to be basketball. Duncan's connection through Peru State with her brother Bryson, who plays football for the Bobcats, made Peru State the easy choice.
"I've been down there quite a bit," Duncan said. "I started to coach (Joan Albury) and I just grew to love the campus. The love of the game sent me there."
While the love of the game might have sent Duncan to Peru State, it's proximity to Sidney certainly helped draw her across the Missouri River.
"From the beginning, my teammates mean everything for me, and my family and friends," Duncan said, "So, I'm glad to be close to everyone."
The Bobcats are currently 7-10 on the season. Duncan will be joined at Peru State by Mount Ayr's Sam Stewart, who has announced her commitment and Essex alum Jescenia Mosley, who is currently a junior at Peru State.
The complete interview from Duncan's signing can be viewed below.