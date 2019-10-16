(Sidney) -- Noah Jorgenson’s perfect cross country season continues on Thursday in Mount Ayr at the Ron Landphair Invitational.
First, before he butts heads with the top-ranked runner in Class 1A (Joshua Baudler of Nodaway Valley), he joined the KMAland Catch Up on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review.
Jorgenson - a senior at Sidney - has won every race he’s entered this season, including meets last week at Platteview and Falls City to earn himself the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
“It was pretty good,” Jorgenson said. “At Platteview, I knew I would run against James Kearney from Nebraska City. I knew he was pretty good, and I thought I executed the race pretty well. Falls City was pretty poor weather, so I just went and tried my best. I was able to put down a good time.”
The next test for Jorgenson, who is ranked No. 5 in the latest IATC individual rankings for Class 1A, will be a big one. Baudler is ranked No. 1 and finished as the state runner-up last season.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “It’ll be a great opportunity. He’s a really, really good runner, so anytime you get a chance to run against someone of that caliber is exciting.”
Jorgenson will then race next Thursday in a state qualifying meet and is favored to return to the state meet in Fort Dodge.
“I want to make it back to state and to do that I have to stay healthy,” Jorgenson said. “During track season, I sort of struggled with that and not being healthy when it mattered. I have to make sure I keep my health well and make sure I race well. Once I get to state, just race my best and hope for the best.”
Listen to the complete interview with Jorgenson linked below.