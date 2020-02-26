Corner Conference NEW
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson, Stanton’s Tyler Peterson and Michael Schafer of East Mills have been picked as unanimous selections on the All-Corner Conference First Team.

All three unanimous picks are seniors and are joined by fellow seniors Nic Duysen of East Mills and Fremont-Mills’ Eli Owen on the first team.

Second team honors went to Stanton senior Keygan Day, East Mills freshman Mason Crouse, Sidney sophomore Cole Jorgenson, Fremont-Mills junior Cooper Langfelt and Stanton sophomore Carter Johnson.

On the third team are seniors Easton Hultman and Colton Thornburg of Stanton and Wesley Johnson of Essex; sophomore Garett Phillips of Sidney and Fremont-Mills freshman Taylor Reed.

There were three others that received honorable mention honors: Griswold junior Lane Mueller, Fremont-Mills sophomore Jake Malcom and Clarinda Academy sophomore Elijah Bryant.