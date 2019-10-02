(Sidney) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week reached an incredible milestone on Tuesday night.
Sidney senior Olivia Larsen went over 3,000 career assists in the Cowgirls’ Corner Conference Tournament semifinal sweep of Stanton.
“It’s amazing,” Larsen said of reaching the milestone. “I knew at the beginning of the year I would be close, but I didn’t know I would get it this (soon).
“My job depends on two people. I need really good passes, and I need someone to put the ball away. I’m really grateful I’ve had great volleyball players around me that helped me reach this milestone.”
Larsen took some time on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up to reflect on a career that saw her set Camryn McClintock and receive passes from Jaden Daffer in the final three years of their careers, as well as develop four-year setter-hitter relationships with Kelsey Hobbie, Presley Brumbaugh and Maddy Duncan.
“It’s definitely been a little bit of everybody,” Larsen said. “Last year, it was my best year, and I think it was one of the best teams Sidney ever had. Anybody could have got kills at any time, and we were a (great) defensive team.”
Larsen, who is very humble by nature, began setting when she was 12 years old with her club team. She says the position just kind of fell to her due to the makeup of the roster. She feels her best trait is her ability to speak up.
“I like to talk on the court a lot,” Larsen said. “It’s kind of hard for me to see what’s open, so we rely on the back row players a lot there. But if I see something, I really like to tell that it’s open.”
Sidney will look for yet another Corner Conference championship on Thursday when they take on East Mills in a match that can be heard on KMA 960 at approximately 7:30 and following the Griswold/Stanton consolation.
“It’s been hard to replace (Camryn and Jaden), but Paige (Smith) has done a great job on the outside,” Larsen said. “Lily (Johnson) is doing a great job in the back row, too. We’re just trying to keep the intensity up this year and keep Cowgirl volleyball going.”
Listen to the complete interview with Larsen linked below.