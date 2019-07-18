(Cedar Falls) -- Several KMAland athletes are set to compete in the 2019 Iowa Shrine Bowl this Saturday in Cedar Falls.
Two of them – Brady Lorimor of Sidney and William Shull of Clarinda – joined recent KMAland Catch Up segments on Upon Further Review.
“It means a lot,” Shull told KMA Sports. “The last person (to play in the Shrine Bowl from Clarinda) was JJ (Clark). It’s all about one cause, and that’s what we’re all here for. It’s not really about the football, it’s just about the kids.”
The Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,600,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children over the years. According to the game’s website, those funds come from ticket sales, advertising, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.
“It’s an honor to be here,” Lorimor said. “To be here and help the hospitals and the kids, that’s why we’re here. That’s really kind of the cool part about it.”
Lorimor and Shull will both play as members of the South Squad coached by Butch Pedersen of West Branch. Other KMAland conference athletes on the roster include Tri-Center’s Bryant Barrier, AHSTW’s Gabe Pauley and St. Albert’s Adam Gubbels.
Sioux City North’s Devonta Cobbs, Sioux City East’s Nathany Zyzda, Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Dawson Fenton and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s A.J. Ellington are playing for the North Squad coached by Jay Rozeboom of West Lyon.
Lorimor, who was a standout two-way player with the Cowboys, says he will be on the offensive line.
“It’s a great bunch of guys and coaches,” he said. “It’s been nice getting to know them better. A lot of the practice is installation, putting in a few basic plays. As far as the line play, it’s pretty simple. Don’t want to get too complex.”
Shull played several roles for the Cardinals during his career, including rushing for over 700 yards in each of his three seasons in the backfield. He may get a few carries, but his focus is mostly on punting this week.
“The coaches were talking amongst one another, and they said I could probably do a few other things if I needed to,” Shull said. “I’m thinking I’ll get a few carries, but other than that, I’ll just punt.”
The cheerleading roster also includes several KMAlanders, including Vanessa Belt and Sophia Murphy of Fremont-Mills, AHSTW’s Kaitlynne Henriksen and Emily Rosken and Lewis Central’s Lacy McIntosh.
The 47th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl will kick off from the UNI Dome on Saturday at 4:00 PM. Listen to interviews with Lorimor and Shull below.