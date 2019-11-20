(KMAland) -- This past Friday evening, Sidney senior Olivia Larsen finished her volleyball playing career with a state championship. Today, she picks up the nod as the KMAland Setter of the Year.
Larsen had well over 3,000 career assists during an outstanding four-year career that always ended in Cedar Rapids. For the first time this year, the Cowgirls finished with the state championship.
“When we won, it didn’t really seem real,” Larsen told KMA Sports. “Saturday, when we came back to town, they had a pep rally for us and as we walked in it really started to hit me.”
Larsen was one of just three KMAland setters to average over nine assists per set this season, passing out 9.27 on average.
“My job depends on two people,” Larsen said. “I need the passes up and the hitter needs to put it away. Over the past four years, everybody (around me) has done that. The girls were amazing that I played with, and without them I couldn’t have done anything I accomplished this year.”
Larsen’s most prolific matches of the season came in the final two, as she finished with 44 assists in her semifinal win over North Tama and 50 against Wapsie Valley in the final.
“We practiced a lot this summer with open gyms and had an amazing turnout,” Larsen said. “We went to the Kearney team camp, and I think that really prepared us for the season. I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen at the beginning of the season, losing Camryn (McClintock), Jaden (Daffer) and Makenna (Jarosz), but Lily, Paige and Harley really stepped up.
“We needed all the practice we could get during the season, and I feel we really blended well together as a team. Everything just clicked.”
Larsen follows state champion Maci Overmohle (2018) and Abby Lohrmann of Kuemper (2016), St. Albert’s Lexie Petry (2017), Sidney’s Mackenzie Daffer (2015), AL’s Samantha Bohnet (2014) and Kenzie Swanson (2013) in winning the KMAland Setter of the Year award.
Listen to the complete interview with Larsen below.