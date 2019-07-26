(Sidney) -- The reigning KMAland 8-man lineman of the year will play Division I football.
Sidney senior Tommy Wilson announced his commitment to Northern Iowa as a defensive tackle last week.
Committed! #UNIFight @CoachNDanielson @BrycePaup pic.twitter.com/AEqcXIw6nR— Thomas Wilson (@ThomasW46255331) July 20, 2019
"It was a long recruiting process," said Wilson. "They didn't really get on my radar until I went to their camp. I felt like I shined compared to most of the players there. Right after the visit, I liked everything: the facilities, the coaches, the academics all felt right to me."
Wilson led the 5-4 Cowboys in his junior season with 51 total tackles, including 14.5 for loss and four sacks. On the offensive side, he helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 6.6 yards per play and scored nearly 40 points per game.
"I've always had a dream to always go up to the next level in football," said Wilson. "To get the opportunity to play DI is amazing. Now that it's off my shoulders, it's relaxing. I can enjoy my senior year of football without the recruiting."
The trenches have been a strength in the Sidney program for the last few years. Wilson played alongside now-graduated Brock Shirley and Northwest Missouri State signee Brady Lorimor for the last three years.
"I think that it helped us more just because we pushed each other so hard," said Wilson. "We were so competitive. We were higher-caliber players on our team, so we just kept pushing and pushing each other in practice and we took it onto the game field."
Following his senior year, Wilson expects to redshirt his first year in the UNI program before competing for playing time. You can hear his full interview below.