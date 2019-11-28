(KMAland) -- Since 2013, we’ve honored some of the top athletes and talent in KMAland football. Last year, though, we added more to this week of football awards by honoring those that made success possible for the ball-carriers, quarterbacks and otherwise. We’re doing that again today.
For the second straight year, Sidney’s Tommy Wilson and Logan Jones are the top linemen in KMAland for their division. Meanwhile, Treynor’s Kristian Martens takes a heated battle with many of his teammates to earn our other KMAland Lineman of the Year award.
KMAland 8-Man Lineman of the Year: Tommy Wilson, Senior, Sidney
Wilson, a Northern Iowa commit, had a tough season for the Cowboys. The wins were not nearly as plentiful, and he suffered a scary injury late in the year.
“Things didn’t really go as planned this season,” Wilson told KMA Sports.
While reality strayed away from his plans, Wilson continued to dominate on the offensive and defensive lines. Rival coaches in KMAland noticed more tenacity and refined fundamentals in the 6-foot-3, 290-pound standout.
“We still played as hard as we could,” Wilson added. “Even if we were down by a bunch, we’d still keep at it and try to get that one last score to prove we’re not going to give up.”
After a 2-2 start, Sidney lost to Bedford, East Mills and Stanton the next three weeks. It was in that Stanton loss, that Wilson was lost for the rest of the season, breaking his tibia and fibula.
“I just tried to show my support and be there for the guys in those last couple games,” Wilson said.
In less than seven games played, Wilson finished with 32 tackles, six solo tackles for loss, nine assisted tackles for loss and two solo sacks on defense. On offense, he helped open holes for a 700-yard rusher and kept his 700-yard passer clean throughout the season.
Full interview:
Previous 8-Man Lineman of the Year Winners
2018: Tommy Wilson, Sidney
KMAland A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year: Kristian Martens, Senior, Treynor
The A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year Award was going to go to a Treynor lineman. It was just a matter of which guy would get it.
That guy is Martens, who also captured the Class 1A District 9 Lineman of the Year Award.
“I thought we had a good season,” Martens told KMA Sports. “We went out with a bang, and it was a good overall season.”
The Cardinals won their first 10 games, including a state playoff opener, before a tough loss to defending state champion West Sioux. Martens was a key cog in one of the top rushing offenses in the state.
“We really had to get comfortable these last three years with this offense,” Martens said. “It’s a lot of having to know who to block and who not to block on certain plays. It’s a really smart offense, and you have to have a lot of really good, smart players to do it.”
Treynor was one of only seven teams in the entire state – all classes – to rush for over 3,600 yards.
“We’re just so experienced on the line,” Martens said. “We had high hopes, and we worked our tails off all summer. We got smarter and more fundamentally developed. We just got better and better.”
Martens was also a standout on the defensive line, finishing the year with a co-team-high 10 solo tackles for loss among 46.5 total tackles. Martens’ 32 solo tackles ranked atop the team leaderboard, as well.
“Everybody on the offensive and defensive line worked hard every single year to make each other better,” Martens said. “Every single one of us could have had a chance to win this award. We’re all good at our positions and know exactly what to do in every single situation.”
Full interview:
KMAland Class 3A/4A Lineman of the Year: Logan Jones, Senior, Lewis Central
The returning KMAland 11-Man Lineman of the Year and Iowa commit Logan Jones takes the large school award after another dominant season for the Titans, which made it to their second straight state semifinal.
“After last year, our goal never changed,” Jones said. “There were people doubting that we could get back (to the Dome), and it was our main goal to get back (there) and win it all. We came up short, but it was a successful season.”
LC was so dominant throughout the year that Jones rarely played all four quarters, and when he did play he saw plenty of double teams along the defensive line.
“Even though I didn’t get as many reps, I just kept working at it,” Jones said.
Jones, who finished with 13 solo tackles for loss, five assisted tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this season, put together his finest performance in a state quarterfinal win over Dallas Center-Grimes. The senior standout had 8.5 tackles, five solo tackles for loss, two assisted tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, Jones was plowing open holes for a run game that turned elite down the stretch. The Titans ended up with 3,202 yards rushing – the top mark in all of Class 3A. While his performance was typically strong, his leadership helped take his game to another level.
“I think I definitely improved on my leadership,” Jones said. “When you’re a senior, you take on a role of leadership, and it was a huge honor to be picked as captain. Leadership is a huge thing, and it usually determines if your season is a success.”
Full interview:
Previous KMAland 11-Man Lineman of the Year Winners
2018: Logan Jones, Lewis Central